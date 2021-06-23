Rashmika Mandanna moves into new house in Mumbai

By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 23rd June 2021 9:08 pm IST
Telugu actress Rashmika Mandanna (Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Telugu actress Rashmika Mandanna, who will soon make her Bollywood debut with “Mission Majnu”, has moved into her recently-purchased apartment in Mumbai. The actress updated her fans on Instagram Stories, on Wednesday.

“Dear diary, Ahhhh so much happened today, I finally shifted to the apartment! had to shop so many Ill things…( I am still not done) (gahhhh it’s an never ending expense) aura was out all day…1 had to meet 2 of my friends I had to set up the place.. (Sai (my assistant) helped me) Aura and I passed out cz we were so tired,” she wrote with a picture of her dog Aura.

Apart from the spy thriller “Mission Majnu”, the actress will also be seen in the Hindi film “Goodbye” starring Amitabh Bachchan. She also has the Telugu film “Pushpa” lined up, starring Allu Arjun.

