Rashmika Mandanna reveals her equation with Vijay Deverakonda

Mumbai: South stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s rumoured relationship has always been talk of the town. Fans go gaga over their chemistry both on screen and off screen. Although, none have accepted the same in the public light, there have been several incidents on social media that add fuel to the fire.

Rashmika recently took to social media recently to interact with fans in a fun Q&A session. While many showered love and wishes, a few of her fans went to ask about her equation with Vijay Deverakonda.

First, a fan requested her to share her favourite picture with Deverakonda. Rashmika posted a beautiful black-and-white photo of themselves addressing a huge crowd from a stage. She was then asked to describe what Deverakonda meant to her. To which, Rashmika shared a boomerang of hugging herself with “besssssst fraaaannnnd” written on the video.

Rashmika Mandanna’s favourite pic with Vijay





Their on screen camaraderie

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have shared very good on-screen chemistry in films like Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam. Youth across South India went crazy for the song Inkem Inkem and Yenti Yenti featured in the film Geetha Govindam.

Rashmika, Vijay’s upcoming movies

Rashmika is currently gearing up for her Bollywood debut Mission Majni opposite Siddharth Malhotra. Besides this, she also has Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu and Pushpa in her kitty.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s romantic sports action film Liger, co-starring Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. The film is set for a release in September which marks his Bollywood debut project.