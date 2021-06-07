Rashmika Mandanna shares pic with her love, says she fell in love in millisecond

Hyderabad: South cinema’s leading lady Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently gearing up for her Bollywood debut, shared a super adorable pic with her heart stealer, who made melted her heart in just milliseconds. Taking to Instagram, the Geeta Govindam actress introduced her new furry friend to her fans and followers.

Sharing a collage of few pictures, Rashmika Mandanna revealed his name to be Aura. In her caption, the Dear Comrade actress revealed that she became a pet parent during the Covid-19 pandemic and added that her dog kept her sane. Rashmika Mandanna’s latest photos with Aura went crazy viral on social.

She wrote, “Hey guys.. in the mids of all the chaos out there. I found my bundle of joy.. which kept me sane the whole time. Introducing you to my lil one – Aura!”

Rashmika Mandanna further added that she fell in love with her pup in just a few seconds. “They say you can fall in love with someone in 3 seconds. But she melted my heart in 0.3 milliseconds I think..anyway just wanted to keep you updated! Love and strength to you,” her post read.

On the professiona front, Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, Siddharth Malhotra’s Mission Majnu and Amitabh Bachchan’s Goodbye. She was last seen in Tamil movie Sulthan.