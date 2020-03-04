Rashmika shows off dance moves at Hyderabad Airport

A+ A-

Hyderabad: At Hyderabad Airport, Actress Rashmika Mandanna flaunted her dance moves. Later, the video went viral on social media.

Earlier, the actress has completed all the post-release formalities of Bheeshma and pre-production formalities of her next movie.

Dace moves at Hyderabad Airport

Rashmika started showing off her dance movie at the airport the moment she saw the camera. The video was shared by Photographer Kamlesh Anand on his Instagram account.

Recently, the actress bagged roles in Tamil and Telugu movies. In a very short period, the actress became famous in the south.