Ratan Tata visits ailing former employee in Pune; netizens shower praise

By Nikita Venkatesh|   Published: 6th January 2021 5:32 pm IST
Ratan Tata visits ailing former employee in Pune; netizens shower praise

Industrialist Ratan Tata, known for his impeccable contribution to the society has won hearts once again.

A photo of the 83-yr-old business tycoon is being widely shared on the internet which was clicked recently when he visited an ailing former employee in Pune. The picture was shared by one of the residents, Yogesh Desai on Linkedin and it did not take long for the picture to go viral.

Sharing the picture Desai called Tata a ‘living legend’ and how he was humbly there to just visit his former employee without any pompous media attention.

Following this many people shared their praises for Ratan Tata,

READ:  BJP Kerala MLA now backtracks on anti-farm laws resolution support
https://twitter.com/mdahmedqamar/status/1346518542619799552
https://twitter.com/ichandragangani/status/1346758649876684801

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Nikita Venkatesh|   Published: 6th January 2021 5:32 pm IST
Back to top button