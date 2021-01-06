Ratan Tata visits ailing former employee in Pune; netizens shower praise

Industrialist Ratan Tata, known for his impeccable contribution to the society has won hearts once again.

A photo of the 83-yr-old business tycoon is being widely shared on the internet which was clicked recently when he visited an ailing former employee in Pune. The picture was shared by one of the residents, Yogesh Desai on Linkedin and it did not take long for the picture to go viral.

Sharing the picture Desai called Tata a ‘living legend’ and how he was humbly there to just visit his former employee without any pompous media attention.

Following this many people shared their praises for Ratan Tata,

https://twitter.com/mdahmedqamar/status/1346518542619799552

#RatanTata sir at this age he travelled from Mumbai to Pune just to meet his Ex Employee.. who's ill from months..

Human values matter's.. not money. Have to learn many things from a TRUE LEADER.

Salute Sir 🙏🙏🙌 pic.twitter.com/xF3Gqx4Tij — Rayan (@Rayan_Ari221) January 5, 2021

https://twitter.com/ichandragangani/status/1346758649876684801