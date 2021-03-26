Ratnakar Kadudula appointed as new president of Telangana association in UK

Hyderabad: Rathnakar Kadudula has been appointed as the new president of the Telangana Association of the United Kingdom (TAUK) (a non-profit organization), the founder Anil Kurmachalam said on Thursday.

The organisation promotes Telangana culture and also conducts charitable and welfare activities in the UK.

Anil said Ratnakar had worked in various expatriate communities under various responsibilities from the time of the movement till date and had done many charitable-service activities locally and in different parts of Telangana besides programs that spread our culture to the world abroad.

Today is an another exciting day for the @TAUK_Official



It gives me great pleasure to announce, on behalf of the TAUK Core Committee, that Mr. @RathnaTRS has been appointed as TAUK’s new President.



Please join us in congratulating him.



– @Anil_trs pic.twitter.com/LZkFBYeSBH — Telangana Assoc UK (@TAUK_Official) March 25, 2021

He also appreciated the outgoing committee members for their efforts and contribution in serving the community.

He thanked MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha for encouraging TAUK’s efforts and for its timely assistance in every step of the organization’s development.

Anil Kurmachalam said that along with the new president Ratnakar Kadulu, core committee members Pavithra Kandi, Ashok Goud Doosari, and Naveen Reddy will announce the full working group soon.