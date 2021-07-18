Rats ate up 2 lakhs! Feasted on poor vegetable seller’s money saved for treatment

Hyderabad: The rats chewed Rs.2 lakhs of a vegetable seller who had saved this hard-earned money by selling vegetables under the hot sun and rain. This strange incident took place in Mehbobabad District of Telangana state.

According to the reports, Bhokayya Reddaiah, a resident of Venmur Gram Panchyat, Indra Nagar Tandah, was selling vegetables for his living. Since he was unwell he saved Rs.2 lakhs for his treatment.

The poor man kept his saving in a wooden cupboard thinking it to be a safe place. However, the rats not only entered the cupboard but shredded all the currency notes which were of Rs.500 denomination.

Also Read Telangana minister to rescue farmer who lost Rs 2L cash to rats

The shocked and despaired Reddiah took these torn currency notes to the State Bank of India, Mehboobabad and narrated his tragic tale. The bank officials, though moved by his plight but they could not help him. They informed Reddiah that these notes are of no use.

The despaired Reddiah now appeals to the state government to help him in his treatment.