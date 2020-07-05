Rave party busted at a hotel in Banjara Hills,8 detained

Hyderabad: Banjara Hills Police on Saturday night cracked down on a rave party and detained eight persons including party organizer at a popular hotel in the city.

The incident took place at star hotel Park Hyat under Banjara hills Police Station limits on Saturday night. With the information reaching about the rave party, a team of Banjara Hills reached the hotel and busted the rave party.

A case has been registered against all eight people who created nuisance at the hotel at midnight. The detained persons includes four young men and four young women. The organizer Santosh Reddy has been arrested. According to reports, there is also a foreign woman from Ukraine. They reportedly booked four rooms in the hotel for organizing the rave party.