Rave party busted at a hotel in Banjara Hills,8 detained

By SM Bilal Updated: July 05, 2020, 10:16 pm IST

Hyderabad: Banjara Hills Police on Saturday night cracked down on a rave party and detained eight persons including party organizer at a popular hotel in the city.

The incident took place at star hotel Park Hyat under Banjara hills Police Station limits on Saturday night. With the information reaching about the rave party, a team of Banjara Hills reached the hotel and busted the rave party.

A case has been registered against all eight people who created nuisance at the hotel at midnight. The detained persons includes four young men and four young women. The organizer Santosh Reddy has been arrested. According to reports, there is also a foreign woman from Ukraine. They reportedly booked four rooms in the hotel for organizing the rave party.

Categories
NewsTop Stories
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close