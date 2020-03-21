Raveena cleans train cabin: Better to be safe than sorry

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is extra cautious during her travels during these coronavirus times. She has posted pictures and videos where she is seen disinfecting her cabin with wet wipes and sanitisers while taking a train journey.

Raveena on Friday took to Instagram, where she posted a video of herself cleaning the cabin. She could be seen wearing a face mask.

“Disinfecting the cabin with wet wipes, sanitiser, before the wheels roll and we get comfy! Better to be safe than sorry. Travel only if very necessary and please take precautions and safety of oneself and the others around you is paramount. #throwback #lastweek, off to a days assignment. Skeletal crew and closed door shoot luckily to a town with no corona cases reported yet. Back home to self-isolate and quarantine at least until 31st March. #throwback,” she said.

In another post, the actress shared a photograph of herself sitting at the Bandra Terminus station in Mumbai. She asked her fans to adopt precautionary measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She captioned it: “Most important. Please do not keep touching the front of your mask. Remove from the side bands only. Also please wear latex gloves if need to go out,for knobs and door handles carry maximum bacteria. Hogan safai , abh beth kar aaram! Importance of hygiene. #swachbharat Travel only if very necessary and please take precautions and safety of oneself and the others around you is paramount,” she said.

Raveena also asked everyone to not endanger lives of others.

Source: IANS

