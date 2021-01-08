Raveena Tandon’s final checks before jetting off

By IANS|   Published: 8th January 2021 6:29 am IST

Mumbai, Jan 7 : Actress Raveena Tandon has shared a picture doing her final checks before jetting off. The picture is among a string of images she has posted on Instagram that capture her various moods from fixing earrings to taking mirror selfies.

“Final checks, up up and away…” Raveena captioned on Instagram.

Raveena then joined the “Kya karu” viral meme and made a video on it. She posted the video on Instagram, where the actress and her team are seen grooving on the viral song “Kya karu”, made by social media user Yashraj Mukhate, who gained fandom after he created a musical rap out of the dialogue “Rasode mein kaun tha” from the popular television show “Saath Nibhaana Saathiyaa”.

READ:  Sufficient vaccines secured for healthcare, frontline workers: Govt

“Ok, utterly corny, but there are some that I can’t resist, just can’t kya karu ? kya karu? thank you @reemapandit and @anita_matkar for your super supportive performances,” Raveena expressed about her video.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 8th January 2021 6:29 am IST
Back to top button