Ravi Teja starts shooting for 68th film

By Rasti Amena|   Published: 1st July 2021 4:28 pm IST
Ravi Teja starts shooting for 68th film
Ravi Teja (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Telugu star Ravi Teja started shooting for his 68th film on Thursday, and shared a glimpse of the film’s poster on Instagram.

The poster showcases Ravi, whose back is towards the camera, sitting on a chair typing a letter on a typewriter.

“And it begins…,” Ravi Teja, who enjoys the moniker of “Mass Maharaja”, captioned the image.

MS Education Academy

The actor did not share details about the film.

Ravi Teja’s latest released film was “Krack”. The Telugu action film co-starring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Shruti Haasan opened in January.

The actor currently awaits the release of his next titled “Khiladi”, an action comedy written and directed by Ramesh Varma. The film also stars Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button