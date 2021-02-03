Ravindra Bharathi all set to reopen from February 7

Hyderabad: For over 10 months after COVID-19 forced lockdown in March last year, Telangana’s iconic cultural space Ravindra Bharathi is all set to reopen its auditorium to the public from February 7.

With the Indian government’s Unlock 7.0 guidelines which allowed cultural centers to open following strict COVID-19 norms, it was decided that Ravindra Bharathi—which conducted events virtually during the lockdown period—can finally be thrown physically open to the audience.

Speaking to siasat.com, Mamidi Harikrishna, director of department of language and culture, “The cultural department has obviously suffered a lot during the pandemic. We tried to shift all the events on an online platform and we, in fact, garnered more audience there.”

The cultural space took up almost three programs or workshops in a day, he said. “The response was great. But live shows were missed due to COVID-19,” Harikrishna added.

“We will try our level best to continue with the same spirit as we have done earlier. Further, I think our designed programs will definitely attract the audience. This is a step towards normalcy,” the director said.