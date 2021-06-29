Rayalaseema lift irrigation project: Sharmila ready to fight for the rights of Telangana

Hyderabad: Y.S. Sharmila has said that no comprise will be made even on a drop of Telangana’s water in the ongoing water dispute between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

She said if the need arises she will fight against anyone indirectly referring to his brother and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy.

It has to be noted that the Andhra Pradesh government has started works on the Rayalaseema lift irrigation project. This move by the Andhra Pradesh government has been criticized not only by the Telangana government but also by the different political parties of Telangana State.

Y.S. Sharmila has formed a new political party in Telangana and has been criticizing chief minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao government over several issues.

On Tuesday, Y.S.Sharmila in a tweet made it clear that she will fight for the rights of Telangana State and will not keep quiet if any injustice is done to the State.