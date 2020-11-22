RBI becomes 1st central bank to have 1 mn followers on Twitter

News Desk 1Published: 23rd November 2020 4:18 am IST
Mumbai, Nov 22 : The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Twitter handle achieved 1 million followers on Sunday, turning it the first central bank in the world to achieve the feat.

Taking to Twitter, RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das wrote: “RBI Twitter account reaches one million followers today. A new milestone. Congratulations to all my colleagues in RBI.”

It is followed by the Banco de Mexico (Bank of Mexico) as a distant second with 774,000 followers.

The US Federal Reserve has 677,000 followers and the European Central Bank has 591,000 followers.

The Federal Reserve joined Twitter in March 2009, while the ECB has been active on the social media platform since October 2009.

India’s central bank, on the other hand joined the micro-blogging site in 2012.

Apart from its primary Twitter handle, RBI has another Twitter account called ‘RBI Says’ which largely spreads awareness among consumers and bank account holders.

