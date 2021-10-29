RBI governor Shaktikanta Das tenure extended for three years

Shaktikanta Das was appointed as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor in December 2018.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (File Photo)

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday extended the tenure of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Shaktikanta Das for a period of three years.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the reappointment of Shaktikanta Das as Reserve Bank of India Governor for a period of three years beyond 10.12.2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” reads an official statement.

He retired as Economic Affairs secretary last year and was subsequently made a member of the 15th Finance Commission.

