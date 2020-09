Mumbai, Sep 28 : The Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet for the penultimate policy review for 2020 has been rescheduled.

Earlier, the MPC was supposed to have met from Sep 29 to Oct 1.

“The meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) during September 29, 30 and October 1, 2020… is being rescheduled,” the Reserve Bank said in a statement on Monday.

“The dates of the MPC’s meeting will be announced shortly.”

–IANS

