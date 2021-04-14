RCB score 149/8 as Maxwell hits 59

By Mansoor|   Updated: 14th April 2021 9:25 pm IST
Chennai: Royal Challengers Bangalore managed only 149 for eight against Sunrisers Hyderabad afer being asked to bat first in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Wednesday.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell top-scored with 59 off 41 balls at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. 

The SRH bowlers produced a disciplined performance with leg-spinner Rashid Khan returning very impressive figures of 2/18 in his quota of four overs. Jason Holder picked up 3/30.

At the top of the order, RCB captain Virat Kohli made 33 off 29 ball before but his opening partner Devdutt Padikkal, returning to the team after recovering from COVID-19, got out for 11.

 Brief scores: 

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 149/8 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 59; Rashid Khan 2/18, Jason Holder 3/30).

Source: PTI

