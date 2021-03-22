RDIF, Virchow Biotech ink deal to produce Sputnik V vaccine in India

Moscow: The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Hyderabad-based Virchow Biotech Private Limited on Monday inked an agreement to produce up to 200 million doses per year of Sputnik V vaccine (Russian made) in India.

According to an official release, the technology transfer is expected to be completed in the 2Q of 2021 followed by full-scale commercial production of Sputnik V. Virchow Biotech capacities will help facilitate the global supply of Sputnik V to international partners of RDIF.

“Sputnik V has been registered in 54 countries globally with total population of over 1.4 billion people. Efficacy of Sputnik V is 91.6 per cent as confirmed by the data published in the Lancet, one of the world’s oldest and most respected medical journals,” the statement said.

Stressing that vaccine partnerships are the only way to overcome the pandemic, Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said: “The world continues its fight against coronavirus and we see a growing interest in Sputnik V vaccine as it is one of the most efficient vaccines available. The agreement with Virchow Biotech is an important step to facilitate the full-scale local production of the vaccine in India and to supply our international partners globally.”

Dr Tummuru Murali, Managing Director of Virchow Biotech, said: “We are glad to sign a cooperation agreement with RDIF to produce the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. Virchow’s proven capabilities in large-scale drug substance manufacturing should help meet the global demand for this vaccine. We are also happy to learn of the positive feedback that this vaccine has been receiving from all countries.”

Earlier this month, Gland Pharma Ltd,Hyderabad had entered into an agreement with the RDIF for the supply of 252 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19.