Re-do polling for Badvel by-elections: BJP candidate

By News Desk|   Published: 30th October 2021 5:35 pm IST
Hyderabad: Bhartiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate for Badvel by-poll elections, Panatala Suresh on Saturday requested the Returning officer in Kadapa to cancel selective polling stations and reconduct polling.

The BJP candidate for assembly elections alleged that the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders along with the polling staff and local police threatened BJP supporters and re-cycled the voters which has rigging the elections in YSRCP’s favour. 

The polling stations where Suresh requested for polling to be cancelled are Badvel rural, B. Kodur, Atlur, and Gopavaran Mandals in Andhra Pradesh.

The by-poll Assembly elections are being conducted on Saturday from 7 am to 7 pm. There are 15 opponents in which the key contest would be between the ruling YSRCP and the BJP which is trying to gain a foothold in the district.   

BJP supporters also claimed that they had requested for the polling to be conducted in a democratic manner but the staff declined their request. So, they made a complaint to returning officer.

