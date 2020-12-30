Re-opening of schools necessary to safeguard teachers’ interests: Congress

Hyderabad: Congress Party has demanded the immediate re-opening of schools and educational institutions for safeguarding the teachers’ rights. Congress’ Mohammed Salim sent letters to Chief Minister and Minister of Education to apprise them of the losses being suffered by the students and the teaching staff.

Salim said due to Corona Pandemic the school administration and the teachers were badly affected. Private educational institutions have played a big role in the spread of the education in the society. “It is the responsibility of the Education Department to prepare responsible citizens for the country”, Salim said.

Salim further said, “there are more than 20 thousand private schools where about 3 to 4 lakhs teachers are employed. About 2 lakhs non-teaching staff are also employed in those school with 20 lakhs students. ”

“The schools are closed since March 2020 due to lockdown. More than half of those schools are at the verge of closure. They are unable to pay the building’s rent, teacher’s salaries and other expenses. About 3 to 4 lakhs teachers and non teaching staff are jobless”, Salim said.

Salim said Telangana Government had permitted the commercial activities since May 2020. Wines shops, Restaurant, Cinema Halls and other activities allowed by the Government as they are the main source of government revenues. Since the schools are not the source of revenue for the government so it’s apathy towards them is understandable.

“The government must pay Rs.4 to 5 lakhs to every school to mitigate the losses suffered by them. The government must also waive property, municipal and professional taxes of these schools. Water and electricity charges must also be waived off. The schools must be opened with Carona Guidelines. It is not possible for every student to avail online classes and hence the government must take immediate action to re-open the schools”, Salim said.