Re-poll likely in Jangammet ward; clashes erupt between BJP-MIM workers

Mohammed HussainPublished: 1st December 2020 12:36 pm IST
MIM-BJP party workers engage in a clash at a polling booth. (Screengrab/Twitter)

Hyderabad: With the party workers from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) engaging in a brawl at a polling station in Jangammet ward, re-polling will likely be taken up in the ward, officials said. Official confirmation from the State Election Commission (SEC) is awaited.

Party workers heated up the situation after engaging in a war of words. The police personnel, however, brought the situation under control.

If confirmed, re-poll will be held on December 3, as announced by the election commissioner.

Twenty candidates are vying for victory from ward no. 45 Jangammet in Chandrayangutta circle, which is highest among the 150 words of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Polling underway in Old City

Polling booths in different parts of Old City looked deserted and the polling percentage remained low. While some areas witnessed meager turnout others like Charminar Zone witnessed the lowest turnout with 2.5 per cent said Assistant Election Authority and Deputy Commissioner of Charminar Zone today.

 
According to the officials in Charminar South Zone old city till 10:54 am including Circle 6— 3.27 %, Circle 7—0.96%, Circle 8—0.7%, Circle 9—3. 53%, Circle 10—5.56% and Circle 11—3.11%.

