Reached India with just a pair of Kurta: Afghanistan returnee

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing chaos and unrest in Afghanistan, the Indian government is continuously engaged in evacuating Indian nationals stranded in the war-torn nation.

Accordingly, a special Air India flight from Kabul landed at the IGi airport here on Tuesday carrying 44 Afghan Sikhs, who brought three copies of Guru Granth Sahib with them.

Himmat Singh, whose picture of carrying the sacred scripture at the Kabul airport has gone viral on social media, said upon arrival, “We feel safe here in India. We are thankful to the Indian government for our safe evacuation from the war-torn nation.”

Asked about the situation in Afghanistan, he said, “We have reached here with just a pair of dress, and nothing else. We feel sorry that we had to leave our nation due to terror and chaos. But now we feel safe here.”

Three copies of Guru Granth Sahib were brought to India, including two from the Guru Nanak Darbar in Jalalabad and one from the Gurdwara Karte Parwan Sahib in Kabul.

At present, four copies of Guru Granth Sahib are there at the Gurdwara Karte Parwan Sahib.

In Kabul, the ‘Sangat’ is presently gathered only at Gurdwara Karte Parwan Sahib, Singh said.