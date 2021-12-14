‘Reached next stage’, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia announce their marriage?

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan never shy away from flaunting love for each other on social media

Published: 14th December 2021 4:45 pm IST
Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss contestants Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia having been shelling out major couple goals ever since they stepped out of the controversial reality show. The couple is leaving no stone unturned to paint the town red with their love. With each passing day, their bond is only getting more beautiful, deeper and the couple never shy away from flaunting love for each other on social media.

In a latest interview with Etimes TV, Eijaz Khan spoke about the status of his adorable relationship and said, “I don’t want to get into the nitty-gritty of it kyunki phir nazar lag jaati hai. I can just say that we have reached the next stage of our relationship. There is more understanding. There is also more understanding that there can be less understanding. We have a very real relationship. There are good days, bad days, terrible days and days that are like heaven.”

His statement to the newsportal is now going viral on internet with many going gaga over the same. Many of the couple’s fans are wondering if they just announced their wedding.

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan (Instagram)

Meanwhile, Eijaz Khan is popularly known for his serials including Kahiin Toh Hoga, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa and Kkavyanjali, is temporarily out of the Bigg Boss 14 house because he has to complete the shoot of his web-series “City Of Dreams 2”.

On the other hand, Pavitra Punia has worked in shows like Love U Zindagi, Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto, Hongey Judaa Na Hum, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and Kavach… Kaali Shaktiyon Se.

