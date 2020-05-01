Reagene, UoH join hands with Prodigy for COVID-19 therapies

Hyderabad: ReaGene Innovations Pvt. Ltd., a start-up company incubated at the ASPIRE-BioNEST, a plug-and-play life sciences incubator, formed in collaboration between the BIRAC of Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and the University of Hyderabad (UoH) entered into an agreement with the USA based Prodigy Biotech, Inc. to develop novel immunotherapeutics for COVID-19.

ReaGene will use its discovery and development expertise to exploit Prodigy’s platform technologies for therapeutics directed to mitigate COVID-19. Prodigy is guided by Dr. Susan Weiss who is a Professor at the University of Pennsylvania in PA, USA, a world’s leading Corona virologist. In addition, ReaGene will collaborate and partner with DBL Pvt. Ltd. of Vadodara and Dr. Tamishraha Bagchi to complete the development of the COVID-19 product(s).

An immunotherapeutic approach to neutralize the virus and prevent its entry into human cells, will not only prevent onset of infection, but also reduce transmission by infected persons; a critical unmet need in reopening the economy.



Dr. Subrahmanyam Vangala, CEO of ReaGene said, “we are excited to collaborate with Prodigy and its leadership & scientific advisory team to work on the new treatment modalities to COVID-19. Prodigy’s technology brings a unique strategic approach to the various treatment modalities available to tackle COVID-19”.



Dr. Uday Saxena, Co-founder and Chief Ideator at ReaGene said “I find this to be a wonderful complementary collaboration to attack a major global health burden “

Dr. Subra Iyer, Chief Scientific Officer of Prodigy added, “We look forward to the partnership with ReaGene and extremely excited to be able to offer a cornerstone technology to eliminate COVID-19”.



Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.