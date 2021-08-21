Realme announces launch of C21Y model in India

Realme India is set to launch Realme C21Y at 12:30 PM on August 23. The company has set up a promo page for Realme C21Y confirming the specifications of the device.

The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch screen with 89.5% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by an octa-core 12nm Unisoc T610 processor paired with a Mali-G52 GPU. A fingerprint sensor is mounted at the back of the device.

It is expected to be available in two variants viz. 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB with an expandable storage option via microSD card slot.

It is fueled by a mammoth 5000 mAh battery, which the company claims would last 2.33 days on 5% charge in Super Power Saving Mode. The device also supports reverse wired charging.

It comes with a triple camera setup that includes a 13MP primary shooter, 2MP black and white sensor and a 2 MP macro shooter. The company has not provided the resolution of the front camera, but is expected to come with a 5 MP AI selfie shooter as available on Vietnamese model.

The device is offered in two colours in India- Cross Black and Cross Blue. The pricing and availability of the device would be revealed on 23rd August.