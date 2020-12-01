Realme announces ‘Race’ phone with Snapdragon 888 5G chipset

New Delhi, Dec 1 : Smartphone maker Realme on Tuesday announced a new smartphone ‘Race’ with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform.

The announcement was made on the heels of the two-day Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit Digital 2020.

“We are proud to be among the first smartphone manufacturers to come equipped with the Snapdragon 888 chipset,” said Madhav Sheth, VP, Realme, CEO Realme India and Europe.

“With this milestone, we reaffirm our commitment to bring more 5G devices in India in 2021”.

In 2020, Realme was one of the first manufacturers to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform in Realme X50 Pro 5G, becoming the first 5G flagship smartphone in India.

According to the company, the Snapdragon 888 chipset with its limitless possibilities will connect more people around the world with a fast and smooth 5G experience especially in terms of gaming, video and communication capabilities.

Realme has launched various smartphones across all price ranges from entry-level up to flagship segments, including India’s first 5G smartphone Realme X50 Pro 5G.

