realme GT 2 Pro to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor

New Delhi: Smartphone maker realme on Wednesday announced that its upcoming flagship phone realme GT 2 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

The new Snapdragon 8 leads the way into a new era of premium mobile technology equipped with cutting-edge 5G, AI, gaming, camera, and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technologies to transform the next generation of flagship devices.

“As a technology pioneer and 5G leader, it is our motto to equip consumers with avant-garde technologies and make them future-ready. Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies on realme GT 2 Pro will create an unparalleled 5G experience across all aspects — be it gaming, camera, daily usage or 5G network,” Madhav Sheth, CEO — realme India, President — realme International Business Group, said in a statement.

Also Read Noise unveils new earbuds at Rs 2,499

Equipped with the 4th gen Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System is the world’s first 5G modem-RF solution to reach 10 Gigabit download speeds. Snapdragon 8 features the QualcommA FastConnect 6900 Mobile Connectivity System supporting the fastest Wi-Fi speeds available — up to 3.6 Gbps — over Wi-Fi 6 and 6E to ensure games and apps perform smoothly, even with multiple devices on one network, the company claims.

Coming back to realme GT 2 Pro, the smartphone is expected to start at over $800 (Rs 59,500).

The smartphone is likely to include dual 50MP sensors and an 8MP camera setup. The device is also expected to have a GR lens that should deliver the best shooting performance by reducing ghosting, multi-coating on all surfaces, and providing resistance against backlighting.

The device is also expected to feature a 32MP front camera and a 5000mAh battery with 125W UltraDart charging.

The realme GT 2 Pro may feature a 6.8-inch 120Hz WQHD+ OLED display. The device was listed recently on AnTuTu showing it will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor backed by 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage.