Realme ropes in Salman Khan as new brand ambassador

A+ A-

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Wednesday roped in Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as its brand ambassador.

The actor will be endorsing the brand’s upcoming Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro devices.

“What makes Salman Khan the best choice for us it that he enjoys a massive appeal across various regions and demographic profiles of India.

“That brings immense value to us as one of the unique selling propositions of our brand lies in making cutting edge technology, fun, stylish, quality-driven products within everyone’s reach and across all price segments. Having Salman Khan on board with a mammoth fan following will help us reach and tap into that target audience of ours,” Madhav Sheth, Vice President of Realme and CEO of Realme India, said in a statement.

It is pertinent to note that this is the first time the actor is working with a smartphone brand.

Commenting on the partnership, Salman Khan said: “I am happy to be the face of the world’s fastest growing smartphone brand. The Realme 6 series is stylish and edgy and I am sure it will find favour with consumers.”