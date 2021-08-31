Realme smartphones to get Dynamic RAM feature soon; list of devices revealed

Companies like Oppo and Vivo have started offering virtual memory feature to offset memory limitations. Realme is the latest smartphone brand to jump on the bandwagon. The company is calling its new feature “Dynamic RAM.” It will be made available to a range of Realme smartphones via an OTA update.

Virtual RAM

Virtual RAM works as an extension when physical RAM runs short i.e., virtual memory allots a small portion of internal memory to be used as temporary RAM when the physical RAM is full. This will help in preventing the phone from hanging up during multitasking or while running intensive software.

The RAM can be expanded as much as 7GB using this feature. That means, a smartphone with 8GB RAM can get as much as 15GB RAM capacity. Though it is not as fast as the physical RAM, it will boost the smartphone’s performance. It comes particularly handy now-a-days for users with low spec smartphones as the apps are getting heavier everyday.

Realme has already released the Dynamic RAM feature for Realme 8, Narzo 30, X7 Max 5G smartphones and it will be releasing this feature to other devices in the near future. Other than the list of devices, the company hasn’t revealed the roadmap of the update.

List of Realme devices to get Dynamic RAM (Virtual RAM)