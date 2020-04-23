Realme X50m 5G with 120Hz display launched in China

Beijing: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme on Thursday launched the Realme X50m 5G with 120Hz refresh rate and dual punch-hole front camera.

The device will be available at CNY 1,999 and comes in Starry Blue and Galaxy White colours.

The new X50-series model will go on sale in China from April 29, but there is no word on international availability, reports GSMArena.

The smartphone features a 6.57-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.4 per cent.

The device is powered by a 2.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, paired with an Adreno 620 GPU.

The phone packs two RAM and storage configurations – 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB – along with support for microSD card.

In terms of optics, the smartphone features a 48MP main camera along with an 8MPl wide-angle lens, two 2MP cameras for macro mode and depth sensing.

There is a combination of a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor on the front.

It has a 4200mAh battery under the hood with support for 30W Dart fast charging technology and runs Android 10-based Realme UI.

Source: IANS

