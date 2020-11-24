Realty brokers upbeat about sector outlook: Report

New Delhi; As housing demand has improved over the past couple of months, the sentiments of real estate brokers have also risen regarding the outlook for the sector, showed a report by 360 EDGE.



Ankit Kansal, Founder & MD, 360 Realtors and 360 EDGE said: “Incremental growth across various macroeconomic and socio-economic parameters has also resulted in a rise in broker confidence, painting an overall positive picture. 63 per cent of brokers have indicated that they are confident about the future of their business.”



Improved economic conditions, lower rates of home loans, depreciated value of Indian rupee, plenty of attractive payment plans along with a reduction in stamp duty in states like Maharashtra are giving a positive boost to the industry, said Sahil Kapoor, National Head, 360 EDGE.



“As financial markets are staggering, many investors are looking for real estate as a safe haven,” he said.



360 EDGE is the franchise networking arm of 360 Realtors.



The respondents are spread across numerous cities in India, including NCR, MMR, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Patna among others. Around 41.6 per cent of the respondents are independent brokers, while 27.6 per cent are employed in a brokerage house. Other respondents include channel partners, brokerage house owners, franchise owners among others.





Source: ANI