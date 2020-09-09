Record 1,617 new corona cases in J&K

By News Desk 1 Published: 9th September 2020 8:07 pm IST
Record 1,617 new corona cases in J&K

Srinagar, Sep 9 : As many as 1,617 more persons tested coronavirus positive in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike so far, as the total number surged to 47,542.

The Information and Public Relations Department said that 894 of the new cases were reported from Jammu division and 723 from the Kashmir division.

A total of 17 more patients succumbed on Wednesday — 10 in Jammu and 7 in Kashmir division — taking the death toll in the Union Territory to 832.

As many as 33,871 patients have recovered, while the active cases total 12,839, including 6,608 in Jammu division and 6,231 in Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  'Refrain from violence': SC grants bail to anti-CAA protesters
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close