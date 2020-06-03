Record 8909 new COVID-19 cases; toll 5815

New Delhi: India registered a record jump of 8,909 novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 2,07,615 on Wednesday, while the toll rose to 5,815 with 217 more deaths, the Health Ministry said.

The number of active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mounted 1,01,497 and 1,00,302 people have recovered so far, while one has migrated, it said.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.