Record blood donation on Jagan Reddy’s birthday

Amaravati, Dec 22 : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s birthday has come as a blessing for all the blood banks, as a record number of people donated blood to commemorate the occasion.

As many as 34,723 people donated blood in a span of eight hours on Monday resulting in the collection of 12,153 litres of blood.

“Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) set a world record with 34,723 people donating blood in eight hours on Reddy’s birthday,” said a statement.

Blood donation camps were set up in all the 175 constituencies of the state as well as some more places in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Nearly 278 blood donation camps were set up.

The ruling party decided to organise these camps as part of the Chief Minister’s birthday celebrations and also recognizing blood shortage in banks due to coronavirus. Several blood banks have benefited from these camps.

Following the mega blood donation drive, state health officials are coordinating with the concerned departments to store the blood.

Wonder Book of Records International certified the blood donation drive and presented a citation and a medal to government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy at the YSRCP central office as 17,000 units of blood were procured.

Ramakrishna Reddy said more units of blood had been procured than expected.

Not only fans and party activists but MLAs and other leaders also donated blood.

Rajini Vidadala, Chilakaluripet MLA and a popular YSRCP leader, donated blood at a camp in her constituency.

Municipal Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, MLA Usha Sri Charan and several other leaders oversaw the donation camps.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.