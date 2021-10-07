‘Record when you see a BJP leader’s car pass’: Karnataka Congress prez

Hyderabad: Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Karnataka Congress President DK Shiva Kumar on Thursday urged people to “record the movement” of BJP leaders in cars as soon as they see the vehicles.

His tweet read: “An appeal to the masses: whenever you see a BJP leader’s car pass by, just open your phone camera and make a recording. You never know when they decide to run their car over people and kill them. Your video will then become evidence. It will be a great service to the country.”

— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) October 7, 2021

The Karnataka Congress chief put out the tweet as a sarcastic take on the BJP’s latest tactics to antagonize protesting farmers against the three farm laws introduced by the Center earlier this year.

The video comes after Union minister Ajay Mishra’s convoy, in which his son was present, rammed into them protesting farmers last week. Eight people were crushed to death in UPs Lakhimpur Kheri district in the incident..

The violence in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh was a ‘well-planned conspiracy’ by Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, the First Information Report filed by the police stated, NDTV reported.

The FIR was lodged on October 4, based on a complaint by Jagjeet Singh, a resident of Nanpara village in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district. Eight people were killed in the violence that folded on October 3, during a protest against the Center’s new agricultural laws. Four of those who died were farmers.

Ashish Mishra had driven into the gathering of protesting farmers, gun blazing, in which one farmer died. “The act (mowing down the farmers) was a well-planned conspiracy by the minister and his son,” read the FIR, which was released on October 5 by the Uttar Pradesh police.