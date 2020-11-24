Recoveries again outnumber new cases in J&K

By Sheikh Qayoom

Srinagar, Nov 24 : Recoveries again outnumbered new Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday with the Union Territory reporting 495 recoveries as against 431 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.

An official bulletin said that 495 patients were discharged from different hospitals on Tuesday after recovery, while 431 peoploe tested positive, including 253 from Jammu division and 178 from Kashmir division.

So far, 107,330 people have been infected by coronavirus out of which 100,322 have recovered. As many as 1,651 patients have succumbed to the virus in the UT so far, including 10 on Tuesday.

The number of active cases in the UT stands at 5,357, of which 1,911 are from Jammu division and 3,446 from Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

