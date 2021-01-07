Recoveries continue to outnumber new corona cases in J&K

Jammu, Jan 7 : More recoveries of coronavirus patients than new cases continued to be recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday as well, with 187 more persons cured and discharged and 127 new cases detected in the last 24 hours.

An official bulletin said that the new patients included 106 from Jammu division and 21 from Kashmir division.

So far, 1,22,176 persons have tested corona positive in J&K, of which 1,17,877 have recovered while 1,903 have died. Three patients succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday.

Active cases now total 2,396 in J&K, of which 1,119 are in Jammu division and 1,277 in Kashmir division.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.