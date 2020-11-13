Recoveries exceed new Covid cases in Kerala

News Desk 1Updated: 13th November 2020 8:30 pm IST
Kerala's Covid positivity rate falls below 10%

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 13 : With the test positivity rate continuing to be under 10 per cent and the daily recoveries exceeding the daily new infections for the past few days, Kerala looks for sunny days ahead as far as Covid-19 pandemic is concerned.

In a statement issued here on Friday by the State Health Minister K.K.Shailaja it said while 5,804 new Covid cases were registered, after 58,221 samples were sent for testing in the past 24 hours, the total recovery was 6,201.

On Friday there were 77,390 active cases, while 4,34,730 people have recovered by now.

The day also saw 26 Covid deaths taking the total toll in the state to 1,872.

Across the state there were 3,16,923 people under observation at various places which included 18,475 people in hospitals.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

