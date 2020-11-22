Recoveries in J&K outnumber new Covid cases in J&K in 24hrs

News Desk 1Published: 23rd November 2020 2:28 am IST

Srinagar, Nov 22 : For the first time in recent past, recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir outnumbered the new Covid cases, though by marginal numbers on Sunday as 579 patients were discharged from different hospitals while 564 tested positive.

According to an official bulletin, out of total 564 new cases 274 were reported from Jammu while 290 from Kashmir division.

The total tally of UT reached 1,06,548 while the total recoveries were reported to be 99,219.

So far, 1,629 patients have succumbed to the deadly virus, including five on Sunday.5 who died today.

The number of active cases is 5,700 out of which 1,918 are from Jammu division and 3,782 are from Kashmir.

Source: IANS

