Recoveries outnumber Covid cases in Karnataka again

Bengaluru, Nov 12 : Maintaining the trend, 3,368 recoveries in a day outnumbered 2,116 new Covid cases in Karnataka.

“With 3,368 patients discharged across the state on Wednesday, 8,14,949 recovered from the infection to the date, while 2,116 fresh cases increased the Covid tally to 8,55,912, including 29,470 active cases so far,” said the state health bulletin on Thursday.

As only 21 died of the virus on a day, the state’s death toll rose to 11,474.

Bengaluru registered 1,069 fresh cases, taking its tally to 3,54,215, including 17,942 active cases, while recoveries shot up to 3,32,287, with 991 discharged in a day.

Of the 797 patients in the intensive care units (ICU) across the state, 395 are in Bengaluru hospitals, followed by 40 each in Kalaburagi and Mysuru, 32 in Tumakuru, 24 in Hassan, 22 in Dharwad and Dakshina Kannada 21.

Out of 1,15,386 tests conducted on a day, 27,286 were through rapid-antigen detection and 88,100 through RT-PCR method.

“Positivity rate for the day was 1,83 per cent, while the case fatality rate was 0.89 per cent across the state,” the bulletin added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.