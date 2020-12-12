Recoveries outnumber new Covid cases in Gujarat

Gandhinagar, Dec 12 : Gujarat on Saturday reported 1,204 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s overall toll to 2,26,508, while 12 deaths in the past 24 hours mounted its Covid death toll to 4,160 till now. The state conducted a total of 60,423 tests in the last 24 hours.

On a positive note, a total of 1,338 patients were discharged on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,08,867. The number of active cases in the state presently stands at 13,481, of which the condition of 13,413 is stable, while 68 critical patients are on ventilator support.

Continuing the trend, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of cases on Saturday at 260, followed by Surat (178), Vadodara (157), Rajkot (126), Gandhinagar (56), Jamnagar (49), Mahesana (43), Kutch (33), Dahod (29), Bhavnagar (28), Junagadh (27), Sabarkantha (23), Kheda (22), Amreli and Morbi (20 each), Patan (18), Surendranagar (17), Banaskantha (15), Narmada (13), Anand and Bharuch (11 each), Panchmahals (10), Gir-Somnath (8), Aravalli and Mahisagar (6 each), Devbhumi Dwarka (5), Tapi and Chotta Udepur (4 each), Porbandar (3), Valsad (2), and Botad (1).

Gujarat has reported 16,728 Covid cases in December so far at an average of 1,394 cases per day.

On Saturday, twelve more people succumbed to the virus, including five in Ahmedabad, two in Surat and one each in Anand, Mahesana, Vadodara, Navsari and Rajkot. With this, the Covid death toll of the state has gone up to 4,160 with Ahmedabad reporting the maximum number of fatalities at 2,165. Gujarat’s mortality rate is gradually coming down in the state and presently stands at 1.83 per cent.

Till now, the health authorities have conducted 86,13,587 tests in Gujarat, of which 83,87,079, have returned negative.

Right now, 5,39,046 lakh people are quarantined in the state, of which 5,38,912 are in home quarentine and 134 in government facilities.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.