Recoveries outnumber new Covid cases in J&K

News Desk 1Published: 13th December 2020 8:54 pm IST

Jammu, Dec 13 : Recoveries outnumbered new cases in J&K on Sunday as 505 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery while 382 new Covid cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the official bulletin, out of 382 new Covid cases 184 were reported from Jammu division while 198 from Kashmir division.

So far, 116,008 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 109,507 have recovered and 1,799 patients have died including six who succumbed today.

The number of active cases is 4,702 out of which 2,190 are from Jammu division and 2,512 are from Kashmir division.

