Recoveries outnumber new Covid cases in J&K in 24 hrs

By IANS|   Published: 23rd January 2021 3:54 am IST

Jammu, Jan 22 : Recoveries outnumbered new Covid cases in J&K on Friday as 97 patients were discharged after recovery while 88 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours, according to an official bulletin.

Out of 88 fresh cases, 42 were reported from Jammu while 46 from Kashmir division taking the total tally to 123,852. With 97 recoveries the number of patients recovered from the virus reached 120,826.

As per the data received on Friday, four new deaths were reported taking the total toll to 1,928.

The number of active cases is 1,098 out of which 397 are from Jammu division and 701 are from Kashmir division.

