Recoveries outnumber new Covid cases in J&K on Saturday

Jammu, Jan 2 : Recoveries outnumbered new Covid cases in Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday as 260 patients were discharged while 244 new cases came to light during the last 24 hours.

An official bulletin said 260 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery while 244 tested positive – 107 from Jammu division and 137 from Kashmir division.

So far, 121,471 people have been infected by coronavirus in J&K out of which 116,587 have recovered while 1,885 people have succumbed to the dreaded virus so far including one patient who died on Saturday.

The total number of active cases is 2,999 in J&K out of which 1,449 are from Jammu division and 1,550 from Kashmir division.

