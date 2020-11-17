Recoveries outnumber new Covid cases in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 17 : Recoveries continued to surpass new Covid-19 cases in Kerala, with the state on Tuesday reporting 5,792 fresh cases as against 6,620 recoveries after 56,157 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

According to a statement issued here by state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja, the state presently has 70,070 active cases, while 4,61,394 people have recovered till now. However, the day also saw 27 Covid deaths, taking the state’s death toll to 1,915. There are 3,20,023 people under observation across the state, including 16,805 people in different hospitals.

For the first time in the past few weeks, the number of hotspots in the state dropped below 600 to 599.

Source: IANS

