Recoveries remain higher than new Covid cases in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Jan 29 : With 644 patients discharged in a day, recoveries were more than 550 new Covid cases across Karnataka, said the state health bulletin on Thursday.

“Recoveries rose to 9,19,503 with 644 discharged on Thursday, while 550 new positive cases on Wednesday increased the state’s Covid tally to 9,37,933, including 6,202 active cases,” said the bulletin.

Only two patients in Bengaluru succumbed to the infection, taking the state’s death toll to 12, 209 and city’s toll to 4,385.

“No coronavirus death occurred in any of the 29 remaining districts in the southern state,” said the bulletin.

In Bengaluru, 311 fresh cases were registered on Wednesday, taking the city’s Covid tally to 3,98,147, including 3,932 active cases, while recoveries rose to 3,89,829, with 389 discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the 150 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 70 are in Bengaluru and 13 in Kalaburagi, while the rest scattered in the remaining 28 districts across the southern state.

Out of 66,061 tests conducted during the day across the state, 5,117 were through rapid antigen detection and 60,944 through RT-PCR method.

The state’s positivity rate on Wednesday was 0.83 per cent and case fatality rate for the day was 0.36 per cent only.

Meanwhile, 15,809 healthcare warriors, including 5,464 in Bengaluru were vaccinated, accounting for 38 per cent of the 41,794 target beneficiaries across the state.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.