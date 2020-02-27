Recruitment of 70 Civil Judges in TS HC

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Applications are invited by the TS HC for filling up of 70 vacant posts of civil judges.

The last date of online registration is 13th April 2020. Selection would be through a screening test which would be held on 3rd may. Law graduates in the age groups of 25-35 years with 3 years practice are eligible to apply.

CBT computer-based test will be of 100 questions carrying 100 marks. 40% of the candidates who clear the screen test would be eligible to write the written test which will be held in the ratio of 1:10 posts. The written test will consist of 3 papers, namely civil law, criminal law, English translation and essay writing. Pass marks for the written test are 60% and for Viva Voce 50 marks are reserved. The test centers are Hyderabad, Kareemnagar, Khammam.

For further details, free coaching and guidance, interested candidates may contact 703 Moghal Court, Basheerbagh Hyderabad or call 9849014343.