Recykal announces its partnership with UNDP-HCCB

Recykal, a digital technology company in the waste management space today announced a pan-India partnership with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd (HCCB) for Project Prithvi, a joint initiative for developing sustainable plastic waste management practices in the country.

As part of this partnership, Recykal will leverage its cloud applications, mobile applications to raise consumer awareness on segregation and recycling. It will enable collection, channelization of plastic waste from schools, colleges, corporates, RWAs, and bulk generators to connect with recyclers closing the loop of the recycling ecosystem. The initiative will also focus on informal sector inclusion activities like providing soft skills training, opening of bank accounts, enabling digital transactions for waste pickers, kabadiwalas, aggregators, etc.

“Recycling plays an important role in enabling circular economy. However, lack of awareness and poor material visibility are posing challenges towards proper management of plastic waste and recycling. Recykal’s digital technology will drive positive behavioural changes among consumers, enable transactions in the waste value chain and bring scale, measurability, traceability to the Prithvi initiative”, says Abhishek Deshpande, Co-founder of Recykal.

Umesh Malik, VP, Public Affairs and Communication, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd (HCCB) comments, “Recykal’s initiative with schools, colleges, RWAs, etc will establish a sustainable awareness-cum-segregation model, which will help strengthen the waste value chain with enhanced levels of segregated waste, leading to better input material for recycling.”

“We are excited to be partnering with Recykal in driving awareness, having collection campaigns with educational institutions as well as connecting to recyclers. I am certain that with their expertise and connect, Recykal will be able to reachout to many recyclers, waste aggregators, schools, colleges, corporates & residents.

As a result we would together be able to drive responsible plastic waste management in our household, our society, our city and our country.” remarks Prabhjot Sodhi, Head – Plastic Waste Management Programme, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP India). The programme aims to collect over 5,000 metric tons of recyclable and non-recyclable plastic waste over the next 12 months and channelize them to registered recyclers and co-processors.

Ratna Chotrani

