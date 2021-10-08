Reddys Global Industries denies drug smuggling allegations

Hyderabad: The YS brothers, owners of Reddys Global Industries, on Friday denied the allegations of being involved in drug peddling, and said they are not aligned with any political party.

The YS brothers – Anil Reddy and Sunil Reddy – have been in the eye of a storm over the past few days since the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh alleged that the siblings have been involved in drug peddling across the state.

TDP spokesperson Pattabhiram had earlier alleged that the YS brothers have been “working closely” with the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) to “facilitate the circulation of drugs” in the state, and that YSRCP MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy has been “giving total support” to the brothers.

Another TDP leader, Varla Ramaiah, had earlier also alleged that the YS brothers are involved in the drug smuggling. “YS Anil Reddy and YS Sunil Reddy were somehow connected to the recent seizure of drugs at Mundra Port, Gujarat,” he had said.

It is to be noted that the a few companies such as Ashi Trading company and the YS brothers have been under the scanner for over a month due to the seizure of 3,000 kg heroin worth Rs 21,000 crore was seized at the Mundra port in Gujarat last month.

However the YS brothers have denied the allegations in a recent statement “Despite being fully compliant and transparent, it may be noted that, of late, some politicians/leaders from political parties have sought to hurl certain false and egregious allegations against Sh. YS Anil Reddy and Sh. YS Sunil Reddy,” they said.

The press release from Reddy Global Industries further stated, “These allegations are emphatically denied. In fact, YS Anil Reddy and YS Sunil Reddy are not even aligned with any political party. Neither any relevant information was supplied to substantiate these allegations, nor any prior notice was issued to Sh. YS Anil Reddy or Sh. YS Sunil Reddy. These allegations have subsequently been carried by several other news channels including social media websites, which have created a deep and pernicious impact on the reputation established by YS Anil Reddy and YS Sunil Reddy over the course of several years.”