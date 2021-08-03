Redmi forays into laptop category in India with 2 devices

Bengaluru: Redmi, a sub-brand of Mi India, on Tuesday forayed into the laptop category with two laptops — RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook e-Learning edition — for the Indian consumers.

RedmiBook Pro will be available at a starting price of Rs 49,990, while RedmiBook e-Learning edition will be available at a starting price of Rs 41,999 for the 256GB and Rs 44,999 for the 512GB variants, respectively.

“Featuring the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors, premium design and superior performance, these laptops are perfect options for those seeking solutions to support their modern working/learning style. We hope that our consumers and fans love using it as much as we have enjoyed the journey of creating these powerful laptops,” Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Mi India, said in a statement.

RedmiBook features a sleek, thin and light form facto. It is 19.9mm thin and weighs just 1.8kg. Complementing the brushed metallic body finish, the laptop comes in an attractive charcoal grey colour. It comes packed with an immersive 15.6-inch full HD display.

In addition, to avoid reflections and to reduce strain on your eyes while working in a bright environment or under a direct light source, these notebooks come with an anti-glare coating.

RedmiBook comes equipped with an optimally located 720P HD integrated camera and dual-microphone setup. It has with one of the latest 11th Gen TigerLake Intel Core i5 H35 series processors.

With a 65W charger out of the box, users can power up their notebook from 0 to 50 per cent in just under 35 minutes, the company claimed.

RedmiBook e-Learning Edition has been specially crafted for the avid learners — whether they are school-going students, college-going young adults or office-going workers. It also features a 720p HD webcam for a seamless learning/working from home experience.

Featuring the same attractive design, RedmiBook e-Learning edition comes packed with one of the latest 11th Gen TigerLake Intel Core i3 processors, 1115G4 with a max clock of 4.1 GHz, ensuring lag-free performance.

Further, it is equipped with 8GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3200MHz with two internal storage options of 256GB SATA SSD/ 512GB NVMe SSD, giving users the choice of extra local storage if required.

Both the laptops will be available on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart.com from August 6.